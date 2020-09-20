National Guard Marathon 2020

National Guard runners from 34 different states and territories competed for a spot on the All Guard Marathon Team at the National Guard Marathon Time Trials at the Omaha Marathon, Sept. 20, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. Traditionally in Lincoln, Nebraska in May, the National Guard Time Trials were rescheduled to the Omaha Marathon after the annual Lincoln Marathon was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)
