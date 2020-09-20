Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Marathon 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2020

    Video by Pfc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    National Guard runners from 34 different states and territories competed for a spot on the All Guard Marathon Team at the National Guard Marathon Time Trials at the Omaha Marathon, Sept. 20, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. Traditionally in Lincoln, Nebraska in May, the National Guard Time Trials were rescheduled to the Omaha Marathon after the annual Lincoln Marathon was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767291
    VIRIN: 200920-Z-NX058-001
    Filename: DOD_107995603
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Marathon 2020, by PFC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Nebraska
    California National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Marathon
    Marathon Team
    All-Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT