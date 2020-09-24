Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Navigation

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Madison Miller, assigned to the 2/378th, from Denver CO, talks about the importance of land navigation during ORW-1 and explains taking necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and how it affects training at Fort Hunter Liggett Sept. 22, 2020. (Video by Army Reserve Sgt. Jonathan Over)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767282
    VIRIN: 200924-A-GN553-001
    Filename: DOD_107995298
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Navigation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ArmyReserve
    #ReadyNow
    #coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #91stTrainingDivision
    #ReadyWarrior
    #2/378th

