U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Madison Miller, assigned to the 2/378th, from Denver CO, talks about the importance of land navigation during ORW-1 and explains taking necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and how it affects training at Fort Hunter Liggett Sept. 22, 2020. (Video by Army Reserve Sgt. Jonathan Over)
|09.24.2020
|09.25.2020 12:01
|Video Productions
|767282
|200924-A-GN553-001
|DOD_107995298
|00:01:31
|US
