    Beachie Fire and Detroit Dam

    DETROIT, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The Beachie Fire in the North Santiam Canyon, Ore. forces Mike Pomeroy, Detroit Dam power plant operator, to shelter-in-place, Sept. 8, 2020. He recounts some of his experience and b-roll shows Detroit Dam on Sept. 15, while fires are still in the area.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767276
    VIRIN: 200915-A-EZ675-606
    Filename: DOD_107991122
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: DETROIT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beachie Fire and Detroit Dam, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    wildfire
    Detroit Dam
    Beachie Fire
    Santiam River

