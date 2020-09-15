The Beachie Fire in the North Santiam Canyon, Ore. forces Mike Pomeroy, Detroit Dam power plant operator, to shelter-in-place, Sept. 8, 2020. He recounts some of his experience and b-roll shows Detroit Dam on Sept. 15, while fires are still in the area.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767276
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-EZ675-606
|Filename:
|DOD_107991122
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|DETROIT, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beachie Fire and Detroit Dam, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
