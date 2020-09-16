Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Former U.S. Navy Corpsman, Christopher Barnes, leaves the service to start a family business. Christopher Barnes is the founder of Heavenly & Handy, a landscaping service based in Atlanta, Georgia. Barnes shares how he used mental and physical toughness gained through years of service to the Navy as fuel to take on full-time entrepreneurship. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767267
    VIRIN: 200916-F-IZ285-0002
    Filename: DOD_107991037
    Length: 00:14:37
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, A Navy Corpsman's Journey Into Entrepreneurship Stringer, by SSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

