Former U.S. Navy Corpsman, Christopher Barnes, leaves the service to start a family business. Christopher Barnes is the founder of Heavenly & Handy, a landscaping service based in Atlanta, Georgia. Barnes shares how he used mental and physical toughness gained through years of service to the Navy as fuel to take on full-time entrepreneurship. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767267
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-IZ285-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107991037
|Length:
|00:14:37
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Navy Corpsman's Journey Into Entrepreneurship Stringer, by SSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT