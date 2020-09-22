Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Harter Digital Garrison App interview

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Samantha Hill 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Bob Harter discusses the new Army Digital Garrison mobile app, including functionality, resources and availability.

    

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767267
    VIRIN: 200922-A-LD107-290
    Filename: DOD_107994983
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Harter Digital Garrison App interview, by Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    installation
    garrison
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Digital Garrison App

