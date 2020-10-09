The Department of Defense (DoD) is committed to preventing suicide among our military community. On Fort Campbell, leaders from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital recently hosted Light up the Night, an annual event to shed light on suicide prevention and awareness. Hospital leadership works closely with Fort Campbell and the local community to support suicide prevention.
This work, BACH Lights up the Night for suicide prevention., by Maria Christina Yager
