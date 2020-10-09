Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Lights up the Night for suicide prevention.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Department of Defense (DoD) is committed to preventing suicide among our military community. On Fort Campbell, leaders from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital recently hosted Light up the Night, an annual event to shed light on suicide prevention and awareness. Hospital leadership works closely with Fort Campbell and the local community to support suicide prevention.

