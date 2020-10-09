BACH Lights up the Night for suicide prevention.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Department of Defense (DoD) is committed to preventing suicide among our military community. On Fort Campbell, leaders from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital recently hosted Light up the Night, an annual event to shed light on suicide prevention and awareness. Hospital leadership works closely with Fort Campbell and the local community to support suicide prevention.