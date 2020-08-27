Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Army conducts scout training in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    US Army soldiers stationed with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Poland took part in scout training.

    The soldiers from Scout Platoon, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducted dismounted reconnaissance patrols and were tested on their ability to navigate terrain and react to small arms fire.

    This was part of regular training taking place at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, which is the home of eFP Battlegroup Poland, on 27 August 2020. The footage includes soldiers moving through woodland, planning operations and responding to contact.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767262
    VIRIN: 200827-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_107994731
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT