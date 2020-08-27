US Army conducts scout training in Poland

US Army soldiers stationed with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Poland took part in scout training.
The soldiers from Scout Platoon, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducted dismounted reconnaissance patrols and were tested on their ability to navigate terrain and react to small arms fire.
This was part of regular training taking place at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, which is the home of eFP Battlegroup Poland, on 27 August 2020. The footage includes soldiers moving through woodland, planning operations and responding to contact.
