Kansas Guard expands wildland firefighting capabilities

For the third year, the state of Kansas has expanded its capability to respond to wildland fires, thanks to a partnership between the Kansas National Guard and the Kansas Forest Service. Together, the agencies conducted the Wildland Firefighting Red Card Certification Course, certifying additional Guardsmen across the state to respond to wildland fires, at the Great Plains Joint Training Center in Salina Sept. 14-18.