    Kansas Guard expands wildland firefighting capabilities

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    For the third year, the state of Kansas has expanded its capability to respond to wildland fires, thanks to a partnership between the Kansas National Guard and the Kansas Forest Service. Together, the agencies conducted the Wildland Firefighting Red Card Certification Course, certifying additional Guardsmen across the state to respond to wildland fires, at the Great Plains Joint Training Center in Salina Sept. 14-18.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767261
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-DG846-008
    Filename: DOD_107994713
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Kansas Guard expands wildland firefighting capabilities, by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kansas National Guard
    Kansas Proud
    Wildland Fire Training

