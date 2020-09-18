Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness 24 Hour Run/Walk

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    September is Suicide Awareness Month. Check out how members of Team Goodfellow came together on Friday (Sept. 18) at the Mathis Fitness Center Track to increase awareness on a very important issue!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767260
    VIRIN: 200918-F-WV115-662
    Filename: DOD_107994700
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    suicide awareness

