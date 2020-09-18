Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFC Lewis Freeman

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Emery van Broekhuizen 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Freeman, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan.
    Sends a shout out to Kansas City Chiefs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 767258
    VIRIN: 200918-A-NL360-176
    Filename: DOD_107994636
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Lewis Freeman, by 1LT Emery van Broekhuizen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports NFLG2020

