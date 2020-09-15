video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Active Duty COVID-19 Screening Site is open Monday through Friday from 0730-1530. The site is located at Bldg FC-56 and Bldg FC-57 off Sneads Ferry Road, next to 2D Med Log. Active duty should still contact their sick call for preliminary screening first before arriving at the COVID-19 Screening Site.