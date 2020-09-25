Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG's Integrated Behavioral Health System - Part 3

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    As part of Suicide Prevention Month, we would like to highlight the North Carolina National Guard’s Integrated Behavioral Health System (IBHS) put in place to help Soldiers and Airmen, as well as their families, get the resources they need either during a mental health crisis or to help prevent a mental health crisis.
    This is Part 3 of a three-part series that focuses on IBHS and the ways they can help NC Guardsmen. This installment features a recently retired Soldier who got help with IBHS to get his life back on track.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767257
    VIRIN: 200925-A-GT365-945
    Filename: DOD_107994585
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    mental health
    North Carolina National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    NCNG
    Always Ready
    North Carolina Guard
    Integrated Behavioral Health System
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Ready Team

