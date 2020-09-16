The "Behind the Scenes" series offers exclusive looks into units around Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, through virtual tours. This video provides a look into the 13th Bomb Squadrons strategic B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and also the T-38A Talon trainer aircraft that prepare future B-2 Spirit pilots by acquainting them with flying fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns.)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767251
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-GE908-945
|Filename:
|DOD_107990903
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes: 13th Bomb Squadron, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT