    Behind the Scenes: 13th Bomb Squadron

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The "Behind the Scenes" series offers exclusive looks into units around Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, through virtual tours. This video provides a look into the 13th Bomb Squadrons strategic B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and also the T-38A Talon trainer aircraft that prepare future B-2 Spirit pilots by acquainting them with flying fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns.)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767251
    VIRIN: 200916-F-GE908-945
    Filename: DOD_107990903
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: 13th Bomb Squadron, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Stealth Bomber
    B-2 Spirit
    13th Bomb Squadron
    13th BS
    T-38A Talon

