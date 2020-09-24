Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIPER Kit Spark Tank

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    2021 52FW Spark Tank Submission "VIPER Kit"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767234
    VIRIN: 200924-F-XZ889-659
    Filename: DOD_107992332
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIPER Kit Spark Tank, by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    52FW
    SparkTank2021
    VIPER Kit

