2021 52FW Spark Tank Submission "VIPER Kit"
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767234
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-XZ889-659
|Filename:
|DOD_107992332
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VIPER Kit Spark Tank, by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT