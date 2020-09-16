Vice Admiral William Galinas will be the keynote speaker at a ceremony remembering those that passed at the shooting at NAVSEA headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767234
|Filename:
|DOD_107990670
|Length:
|00:12:48
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVSEA Shooting Remembrance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT