    NAVSEA Shooting Remembrance

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Vice Admiral William Galinas will be the keynote speaker at a ceremony remembering those that passed at the shooting at NAVSEA headquarters.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767234
    Filename: DOD_107990670
    Length: 00:12:48
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    Shooting Remembrance
    William Galinas

