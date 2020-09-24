25th CAB Aerial Gunnery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches assigned to 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducted aerial gunnery at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii to qualify Apache aircrews on various weapon systems and increase proficiency in Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations for ground-crews. It is teamwork from critical contributors in various roles that make this training possible.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)