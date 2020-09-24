Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB Aerial Gunnery

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches assigned to 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducted aerial gunnery at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii to qualify Apache aircrews on various weapon systems and increase proficiency in Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations for ground-crews. It is teamwork from critical contributors in various roles that make this training possible.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 04:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767231
    VIRIN: 200924-A-XP872-571
    Filename: DOD_107991974
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

