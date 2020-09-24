57th RQS integrates with Polish air force to conduct personnel recovery exercise

B-Roll of pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, conducting a simulated downed pilot recovery with members of the Polish air force at Malbork Air Base, Poland, during exercise Astral Knight 20 Sept. 24, 2020.
Members of the 57th RQS flew aboard MI-17s with Polish pilots and crew. The training served to strengthen the relationship between U.S. and Poland in defense of the Baltic region.
Exercise Astral Knight 20 is a joint, multinational integrated air and missile defense exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 03:24
