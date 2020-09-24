Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS integrates with Polish air force to conduct personnel recovery exercise

    POLAND

    09.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, conducting a simulated downed pilot recovery with members of the Polish air force at Malbork Air Base, Poland, during exercise Astral Knight 20 Sept. 24, 2020.

    Members of the 57th RQS flew aboard MI-17s with Polish pilots and crew. The training served to strengthen the relationship between U.S. and Poland in defense of the Baltic region.

    Exercise Astral Knight 20 is a joint, multinational integrated air and missile defense exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 03:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767230
    VIRIN: 200924-F-JH747-1001
    Filename: DOD_107991963
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS integrates with Polish air force to conduct personnel recovery exercise, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

