    Camp Lejeune Marines take aim with new annual rifle qualifications to develop more proficient marksmen

    CAMP LEJEUNE STONE BAY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Brown, Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Installations-East, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, discusses the new annual rifle qualification (ARQ) which will usher in major changes to how the Marines qualify on the range- everything from wearing full combat gear to being allowed to use a wide variety of artificial supports throughout the course of fire. For more information visit https://dvidshub.net/r/x7sfex. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767229
    VIRIN: 200831-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_107990614
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE STONE BAY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
