Camp Lejeune Marines take aim with new annual rifle qualifications to develop more proficient marksmen

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Brown, Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Installations-East, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, discusses the new annual rifle qualification (ARQ) which will usher in major changes to how the Marines qualify on the range- everything from wearing full combat gear to being allowed to use a wide variety of artificial supports throughout the course of fire. For more information visit https://dvidshub.net/r/x7sfex. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
