    BTF Europe-Crew Chiefs

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    B-52H Stratofortress crew chiefs, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, prepare their aircraft and marshal it for departure from RAF Fairford, England, in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 7, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767228
    VIRIN: 200907-F-JR513-7001
    Filename: DOD_107991656
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Europe-Crew Chiefs, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    crew chief
    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    EUCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope

