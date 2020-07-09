BTF Europe-Crew Chiefs

B-52H Stratofortress crew chiefs, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, prepare their aircraft and marshal it for departure from RAF Fairford, England, in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 7, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|09.07.2020
|09.25.2020 02:48
|B-Roll
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, US
