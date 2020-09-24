Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 7

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week, Col. Chandler Atwood, Space Delta 7 commander.

    This work, "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 7, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

