    AZNG Supports Pima County COVID19 Testing

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members of the Arizona National Guard support a coronavirus testing site at San Xavier Recreation Center in Tucson, Ariz. on September 24, 2020. The rec center is located in part of the Tohono O'odham nation in Pima County where local community members came to receive flu shots and a COVID-19 test.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767223
    VIRIN: 200924-A-UE246-820
    Filename: DOD_107990509
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Pima County COVID19 Testing, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

