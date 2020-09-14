Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge, Baumholder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2020

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    (VIDEO) Medical Soldiers from units throughout Europe practice triaging simulated casualties during the standardization phase of the 2020 U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Baumholder, Germany Sept. 14, 2020. The Expert Field Medical Badge is an important achievement for personnel in the medical field, designed as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel and approved by the Department of the Army on 18 June 1965. Medical Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe are currently taking part in the EFMB standardization phase, Sept. 9 - 16, at the Baumholder Local Training Area in preparation for the testing phase Sept. 17-23. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767221
    VIRIN: 140920-A-MX671-101
    Filename: DOD_107990547
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge, Baumholder, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    EUCOM
    Baumholder
    EFMB
    Training Support Center
    USARMY
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    Baumholder LTA
    EuropeEFMB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT