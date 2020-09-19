Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Zero

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Derek Cummings 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Soldiers Zero weapons during Operation Ready Warrior 20-1 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767219
    VIRIN: 200919-A-MC287-009
    Filename: DOD_107990343
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Zero, by SPC Derek Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ArmyReserve
    #FortHunterLiggett
    #ReadyNow
    #coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #91stTrainingDivision
    #ReadyWarrior

