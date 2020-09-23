Members of NBU-7 need to be able to operate their amphibious vehicles at night in case a real-world scenario demands it. To stay mission ready they train at night, routinely going out to maintain proficiency.
This work, NBU-7 Night Flight Operations, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
