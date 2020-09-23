Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBU-7 Night Flight Operations

    JAPAN

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    Members of NBU-7 need to be able to operate their amphibious vehicles at night in case a real-world scenario demands it. To stay mission ready they train at night, routinely going out to maintain proficiency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 22:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767218
    VIRIN: 200923-N-MH057-070
    Filename: DOD_107990067
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBU-7 Night Flight Operations, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    NBU-7

