Kuwait and U.S. military forces work together during a joint training exercise Artillery Inferno II on September 8, 2020 in Kuwait. The exercise was centered on talking about how both the U.S. and Kuwait militaries use artillery for offensive and defensive purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 03:11
|Category:
|Interviews
This work, Field Artillery Exercise Builds Interoperability and Shared Understanding, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Field Artillery Exercise Builds Interoperability and Shared Understanding
