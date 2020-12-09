Field Artillery Exercise Builds Interoperability and Shared Understanding

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kuwait and U.S. military forces work together during a joint training exercise Artillery Inferno II on September 8, 2020 in Kuwait. The exercise was centered on talking about how both the U.S. and Kuwait militaries use artillery for offensive and defensive purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)