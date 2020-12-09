Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Exercise Builds Interoperability and Shared Understanding

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    Kuwait and U.S. military forces work together during a joint training exercise Artillery Inferno II on September 8, 2020 in Kuwait. The exercise was centered on talking about how both the U.S. and Kuwait militaries use artillery for offensive and defensive purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 03:11
    Category: Interviews
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery Exercise Builds Interoperability and Shared Understanding, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Kuwait
    Artillery
    FA

