While service members are away from it's diligent ombudsman who help keep things in order on the home front. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo thanked those who answer the call during the 50th Navy ombudsman anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767210
|VIRIN:
|200914-N-UE100-536
|Filename:
|DOD_107989771
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 50th Navy Ombudsman Anniversary, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
