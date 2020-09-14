Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50th Navy Ombudsman Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    AFN Sasebo

    While service members are away from it's diligent ombudsman who help keep things in order on the home front. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo thanked those who answer the call during the 50th Navy ombudsman anniversary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767210
    VIRIN: 200914-N-UE100-536
    Filename: DOD_107989771
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Navy Ombudsman Anniversary, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Ombudsman
    Navy
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT