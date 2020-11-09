Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUCS Juan Selvera Retirement Ceremony

    JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    A Sailor's retirement ceremony is the last major evolution they will undertake in their career. Get a glimpse into how the ceremony is conducted during CUCS Juan Selvera's retirement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUCS Juan Selvera Retirement Ceremony, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    Retirement

