    Cpl. Troy Perez represents the NYNG at Best Warrior 2020

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Cpl. Troy Perez, an infantryman with the New York Army National Guard, is one of two Soldiers representing the New York National Guard during the Army National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 23:42
    Video ID: 767207
    VIRIN: 200915-A-TA175-002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Troy Perez represents the NYNG at Best Warrior 2020, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

