Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    K-9 Fist Aid Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Ku 

    AFN Sasebo

    Military working dogs serve as a powerful tool in our arsenal but they also require a good amount of care. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's veterinarian teaches military working dog handlers how to care for their animal in an emergancy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 21:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767205
    VIRIN: 200909-N-FA466-350
    Filename: DOD_107989738
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Fist Aid Class, by PO2 James Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Japan
    Sasebo
    First Aid
    Navy
    Sailor
    K-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT