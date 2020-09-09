K-9 Fist Aid Class

Military working dogs serve as a powerful tool in our arsenal but they also require a good amount of care. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's veterinarian teaches military working dog handlers how to care for their animal in an emergancy.
