    Mission Training Complex at Sagami General Depot

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Paul Gayhart, the outgoing director of the U.S. Army Japan Mission Training Complex at Sagami General Depot, recently received the Defense Cooperation Award Second Class for his work with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Kodaira School in Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 20:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767203
    VIRIN: 200925-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107989586
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Simulation
    Yama Sakura
    IMCOM
    JGSDF
    AMC
    MTC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Mission Training Complex
    YS
    Kodaira School

