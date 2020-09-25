Paul Gayhart, the outgoing director of the U.S. Army Japan Mission Training Complex at Sagami General Depot, recently received the Defense Cooperation Award Second Class for his work with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Kodaira School in Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 20:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767203
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107989586
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission Training Complex at Sagami General Depot, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT