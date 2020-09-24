Infantry Soldiers conduct squad live-fire training

U.S. Army infantry Soldiers from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct squad live-fire training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, September 24, 2020. Prior to conducting the live-fire exercise, the squad members trained on infantry movements and battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 19:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767199
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-DX878-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_107989317
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
