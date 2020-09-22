Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOLRS_SSgt Kevin Nigh's AF Spark Tank 2021 submission

    CLOVIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOLRS_SSgt Kevin Nigh's AF Spark Tank 2021 submission, by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27 SOW
    27 SOLRS
    Spark Tank
    AF Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2021

