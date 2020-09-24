Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Most Influential Honors, and Historic First for AF Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Air Force Chief of Staff Charles C.Q. Brown Jr.’s selection to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, and Lt. General Richard Clarke makes history as he takes command as the Air Force Academy Superintendent.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 17:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767189
    VIRIN: 200924-F-MY055-288
    Filename: DOD_107989119
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Most Influential Honors, and Historic First for AF Academy, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    CSAF
    Superintendent
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Change of Command
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    General Clarke
    AFTV
    Richard Clarke
    General Charles Brown
    General C.Q Brown
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    Air Force Academy Change of Command
    General Silveria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT