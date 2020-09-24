Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Air Force Chief of Staff Charles C.Q. Brown Jr.’s selection to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, and Lt. General Richard Clarke makes history as he takes command as the Air Force Academy Superintendent.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 17:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Most Influential Honors, and Historic First for AF Academy, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
