Oregon National Guard assist with wildfire traffic control point

Oregon National Guard servicemembers help control the flow of traffic during wildfires on Sept. 15, 2020 near Stayton, Oregon. The military policemen used traffic control signs, such as stop signs and traffic cones, as well as flash board signage from the Oregon Department of Transportation to safely stop oncoming traffic. They were ensuring that only mandatory personnel such as firefighters, public safety and utility service vehicles were entering the level 3 'go now' evacuation zones.