Students and staff members at Heroes Elementary School celebrate the recognition of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award presented to them on September 24, 2020 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Sept. 24, 2020. The National Blue Ribbon School program is a U.S. Department of Education award program created in 1982 that recognizes exemplary public and non-public schools on a yearly basis. The Department honors high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing any achievement gaps between students. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 16:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767176
|VIRIN:
|200924-M-GP284-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107988637
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heroes Elementary Receives Blue Ribbon, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT