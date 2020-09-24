Heroes Elementary Receives Blue Ribbon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students and staff members at Heroes Elementary School celebrate the recognition of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award presented to them on September 24, 2020 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Sept. 24, 2020. The National Blue Ribbon School program is a U.S. Department of Education award program created in 1982 that recognizes exemplary public and non-public schools on a yearly basis. The Department honors high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing any achievement gaps between students. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)