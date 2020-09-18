BTF Europe-Mediterranean Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, operated by the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted Bomber Task Force missions from the coast of North Africa to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to project strength, the agile ability of the United States, and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)