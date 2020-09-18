BTF Europe-Mediterranean Operations

B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, operated by the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted Bomber Task Force missions from the coast of North Africa to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to project strength, the agile ability of the United States, and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|09.18.2020
|09.24.2020 15:36
|Package
|767172
|200916-F-JR513-7001
|DOD_107988608
|00:00:58
|CITY SHOWN, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
