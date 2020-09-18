Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe-Mediterranean Operations

    CITY SHOWN, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, operated by the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted Bomber Task Force missions from the coast of North Africa to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to project strength, the agile ability of the United States, and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    VIDEO INFO

