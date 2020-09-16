A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gets refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Mediterranean Sea after completing a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 16, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767170
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-JR513-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_107988594
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe-Aerial Refuel, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
