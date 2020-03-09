ABMS - Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System

On 3-Sep-2020, as part of the NORAD-NORTHCOM-led ABMS Onramp 2, a DoD Strategic Capabilities Office Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System shot down a surrogate cruise missile target. The intercept, made by an Army howitzer-fired projectile, demonstrated the feasibility of a cost-effective defense for US bases and served as a proof-of-concept for ABMS as a viable homeland-defense command-and-control system. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an Air Force-led program charged with providing the digital framework to enable Joint, All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) to the joint war-fighting community.(United States Air Force Video by Col. Jim Fabio, Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta and SrA Danielle Charmichael)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767170
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-JL169-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_107989659
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
