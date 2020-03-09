ABMS - Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 3-Sep-2020, as part of the NORAD-NORTHCOM-led ABMS Onramp 2, a DoD Strategic Capabilities Office Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System shot down a surrogate cruise missile target. The intercept, made by an Army howitzer-fired projectile, demonstrated the feasibility of a cost-effective defense for US bases and served as a proof-of-concept for ABMS as a viable homeland-defense command-and-control system. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an Air Force-led program charged with providing the digital framework to enable Joint, All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) to the joint war-fighting community.(United States Air Force Video by Col. Jim Fabio, Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta and SrA Danielle Charmichael)