Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ABMS - Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    On 3-Sep-2020, as part of the NORAD-NORTHCOM-led ABMS Onramp 2, a DoD Strategic Capabilities Office Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System shot down a surrogate cruise missile target. The intercept, made by an Army howitzer-fired projectile, demonstrated the feasibility of a cost-effective defense for US bases and served as a proof-of-concept for ABMS as a viable homeland-defense command-and-control system. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an Air Force-led program charged with providing the digital framework to enable Joint, All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) to the joint war-fighting community.(United States Air Force Video by Col. Jim Fabio, Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta and SrA Danielle Charmichael)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767170
    VIRIN: 200911-F-JL169-8001
    Filename: DOD_107989659
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS - Hypervelocity Gun Weapon System, by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ABMS
    JADC2
    JADC2-ABMS
    HGWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT