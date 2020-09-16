BTF Europe-Eastern Mediterranean

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons and Hellenic Air Force F-16s enroute to during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission near Cyprus on Sept. 14, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)