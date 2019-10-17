Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mastering Collaboration: Educating Tomorrow's Roboticists

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Video by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Hundreds of students – from undergraduate to doctoral students – have contributed to the Army’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance by working in university laboratories on real Army problems to supplement and meet educational requirements. Through a series of interviews and research vignettes, this video highlights the importance of bringing together Army-industry-academia researchers to solve the military problems with scientific solutions. Featuring: Professor Dieter Fox, University of Washington; Dr. Luis Navarro-Serment, Carnegie Mellon University and Dr. Stefanie Tellex, Brown University. (Produced by CCDC ARL T'Jae Ellis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    robotics
    science
    engineering
    research
    mobility
    military
    technology
    Army
    Toyota
    NVIDIA
    Amazon
    Brown University
    autonomy
    Uber
    artificial research

