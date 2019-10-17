Mastering Collaboration: Educating Tomorrow's Roboticists

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767164" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hundreds of students – from undergraduate to doctoral students – have contributed to the Army’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance by working in university laboratories on real Army problems to supplement and meet educational requirements. Through a series of interviews and research vignettes, this video highlights the importance of bringing together Army-industry-academia researchers to solve the military problems with scientific solutions. Featuring: Professor Dieter Fox, University of Washington; Dr. Luis Navarro-Serment, Carnegie Mellon University and Dr. Stefanie Tellex, Brown University. (Produced by CCDC ARL T'Jae Ellis)