Mastering Collaboration: Educating Tomorrow's Roboticists

Hundreds of students – from undergraduate to doctoral students – have contributed to the Army’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance by working in university laboratories on real Army problems to supplement and meet educational requirements. Through a series of interviews and research vignettes, this video highlights the importance of bringing together Army-industry-academia researchers to solve the military problems with scientific solutions. Featuring: Professor Dieter Fox, University of Washington; Dr. Luis Navarro-Serment, Carnegie Mellon University and Dr. Stefanie Tellex, Brown University. (Produced by CCDC ARL T'Jae Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767164
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-FM346-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107988563
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
