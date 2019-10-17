video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ten years of advanced robotics research culminated Oct. 17, 2019 at the National Robotics Engineering Center in Pittsburgh. The US Army has led the Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance, a group of leading academic and industry scientists and engineers, resulting in new robotic capabilities, artificial intelligence advances and a clear vision for the future. American Soldiers will benefit from this foundational research, which continues in many CCDC Army Research Laboratory research programs today!