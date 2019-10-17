Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Video by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Ten years of advanced robotics research culminated Oct. 17, 2019 at the National Robotics Engineering Center in Pittsburgh. The US Army has led the Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance, a group of leading academic and industry scientists and engineers, resulting in new robotic capabilities, artificial intelligence advances and a clear vision for the future. American Soldiers will benefit from this foundational research, which continues in many CCDC Army Research Laboratory research programs today!

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 15:11
