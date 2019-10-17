Ten years of advanced robotics research culminated Oct. 17, 2019 at the National Robotics Engineering Center in Pittsburgh. The US Army has led the Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance, a group of leading academic and industry scientists and engineers, resulting in new robotic capabilities, artificial intelligence advances and a clear vision for the future. American Soldiers will benefit from this foundational research, which continues in many CCDC Army Research Laboratory research programs today!
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767152
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-FM346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107988478
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT