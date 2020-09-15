Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcus Hartsell, an avionics electrical technician at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, provides a tour of the hangar at the air station while describing the high level of maintenance that is performed to keep the helicopters ready for storm events such as Hurricane Sally. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767152
|VIRIN:
|200915-G-UI834-696
|Filename:
|DOD_107989433
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
