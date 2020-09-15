Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcus Hartsell, an avionics electrical technician at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, provides a tour of the hangar at the air station while describing the high level of maintenance that is performed to keep the helicopters ready for storm events such as Hurricane Sally. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767152
    VIRIN: 200915-G-UI834-696
    Filename: DOD_107989433
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8
    Sally
    Storm2020
    USCGSally

