Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767152" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcus Hartsell, an avionics electrical technician at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, provides a tour of the hangar at the air station while describing the high level of maintenance that is performed to keep the helicopters ready for storm events such as Hurricane Sally. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)