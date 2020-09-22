A class of 18 Airmen graduated the first Cyber Protect and Defend-Intermediate course held on the TEC's campus during a virtual ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee, Sept. 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767150
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-MT297-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107988430
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Protect and Defend Intermediate Course at TEC, by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
