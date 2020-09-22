Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Protect and Defend Intermediate Course at TEC

    MCGHEE TYSON, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    A class of 18 Airmen graduated the first Cyber Protect and Defend-Intermediate course held on the TEC's campus during a virtual ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee, Sept. 22, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767150
    VIRIN: 200922-F-MT297-0001
    Filename: DOD_107988430
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Protect and Defend Intermediate Course at TEC, by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TEC

