    JBER named winner of 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Wynn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Through a teleconference, W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense, sustainment and Michael McAndrew, deputy assistant secretary of defense, facilities management, congratulate Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson leadership and service members on winning the Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award at JBER, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. U.S. Air Force installations worldwide competed on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767145
    VIRIN: 200914-F-UO482-1001
    Filename: DOD_107989362
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: JBER, AK, US
