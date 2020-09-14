JBER named winner of 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Through a teleconference, W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense, sustainment and Michael McAndrew, deputy assistant secretary of defense, facilities management, congratulate Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson leadership and service members on winning the Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award at JBER, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. U.S. Air Force installations worldwide competed on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.