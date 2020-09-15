Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel 60 miles off Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevaced a man from a dredging vessel September. 15, 2020,Savannah, Georgia. Air Station Savannah is always prepared for the call at any hour of the day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    Georgia
    USCG
    Savannah
    MH-65
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

