The 2020 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition was held in Mississippi and took the country's best guardsmen through a multiday, intense competition designed to push even the best among us to their limit. See the struggle, the devotion and the grit it takes to earn the title Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767111
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-IX958-993
|Filename:
|DOD_107987863
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT