    Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    The 2020 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition was held in Mississippi and took the country's best guardsmen through a multiday, intense competition designed to push even the best among us to their limit. See the struggle, the devotion and the grit it takes to earn the title Best Warrior.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767111
    VIRIN: 200924-A-IX958-993
    Filename: DOD_107987863
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

