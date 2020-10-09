Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Oscar Marroquin, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, talks about his MOS and why he serves in the U.S. Army, Sep. 10, 2020, Fort Hood, Texas. He is a human intelligence collector and intends to retire from the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767103
    VIRIN: 200910-A-HC115-789
    Filename: DOD_107988781
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    U.S. Army
    504th Military Intelligence Brigade
    163rd Military Intelligence Battalion
    Why I Serve
    LULAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT