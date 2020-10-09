Why I Serve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Oscar Marroquin, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, talks about his MOS and why he serves in the U.S. Army, Sep. 10, 2020, Fort Hood, Texas. He is a human intelligence collector and intends to retire from the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)