437th Airlift Wing Delivers Collective Pressure Connex to Osan Air Base

A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., delivered a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s Exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.