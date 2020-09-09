Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Airlift Wing Delivers Collective Pressure Connex to Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., delivered a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s Exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 10:04
