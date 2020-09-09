A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., delivered a collectively protected CONNEX, CPC, to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea to be tested during the base’s Exercise, “Fight Tonight.” The delivery of the CPC was PACAF/ A3’s number 1 priority. An OST is used by flying squadron’s to train Airmen in unique environments that present different challenges than home station training.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767102
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-NR350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107988764
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 437th Airlift Wing Delivers Collective Pressure Connex to Osan Air Base, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
