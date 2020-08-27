Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. This video highlights the importance of National Guard and Reserve military service, employer support, and the resources ESGR provides.
This work, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Mission Video, 2020, by Marianne Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
