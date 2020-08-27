Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Mission Video, 2020

    08.27.2020

    Video by Marianne Downs 

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. This video highlights the importance of National Guard and Reserve military service, employer support, and the resources ESGR provides.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767101
    VIRIN: 200827-O-GJ145-699
    Filename: DOD_107988763
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Mission Video, 2020, by Marianne Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Employer Support
    National Guard and Reserve

