Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Mission Video, 2020

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. This video highlights the importance of National Guard and Reserve military service, employer support, and the resources ESGR provides.