A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron at
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, arrives from Aviano Air Base, Italy, at Pisa San
Giusto military airport to unload equipment to be used for an early entry
command post exercise held at Camp Darby in Livorno, Italy, Sept. 9, 2020.
The training event was held to ensure U.S. Army Africa’s EECP rapid
deployment team is ready to deploy from home station in Vicenza, Italy, and
to set up and establish initial operational capability with the unit main
command post within 96 hours of deployment alert.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767097
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987806
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARAF EECP EXERCISE, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
